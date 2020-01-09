Thursday: Prepare For A Big Cool Down

Today: Many temperatures will fall through the day as a cold front pulls in colder air with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures by late afternoon will fall to the single digits and teens. Northwesterly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Widespread subzero lows with decreasing clouds. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: High pressure will make for a sunny and frigid afternoon. Highs will only warm to the single digits both above and below zero. NW wind becomes SW at 5-10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.

