Thursday’s forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. An upper level low to the north will funnel in cooler air and only allow our temperatures to warm to the 50s and 60s with a few 70s in southern ND. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the west with W/NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with cooler lows in the 40s. There could even be a few areas that fall into the upper 30s by Friday morning. NW 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.