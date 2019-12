Today: Partly sunny with a cold front dropping in from the north. Temperatures for many with either cool or stay stagnant. The far southwest will warm to the 20s and 30s. North wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A warm front sweeps in from the west and warms our temperatures to the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 20s to around 40° (in the southwest). West wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.