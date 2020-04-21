Tuesday forecast: from snow to the 70s all in the same day

Today: Decreasing clouds with rain/snow pushing east. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s. Westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph. A Red Flag Warning has now been issued for SW ND beginning at 1 pm and lasting through 9 pm. Very low relative humidity, strong gusts and warm temperatures will make for easy fire ignition with rapid spreading.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with warm lows in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with widespread 60s. A slight chance for a shower or two with lighter NW wind.