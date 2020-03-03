Tuesday Forecast: Increasing clouds with rain/snow chances again

Today: A mostly sunny start with clouds increasing from the west. Rain/snow is likely as highs return to the mid-30s to lower 40s. The Southwest will see the wind increase rapidly this morning as the sustained westerly wind could get as high as 25 mph, gusting over 40 mph.

Tonight: A rain/snow mix will dwindle in central ND. Very little, if any, snow accumulation is expected. Lows will drop to the 20s. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs warming to the 40s and 50s. A slight chance for afternoon rain with strong southwesterly wind. Sustained winds could top out at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

