Today: A slight chance for light snow and a wintry mix in southern ND as low pressure moves through South Dakota. As the temperatures rise to the 40s, we could see a few light rain showers. The south wind stays light today. A better chance at sunshine in Northern ND.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers early in the south with lows in the 20s and 30s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s and increasing southerly wind to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.