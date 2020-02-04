Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Today: Mostly sunny today with highs ranging from the mid-teens in the Turtle Mountains to around 30° in the Southwest. Dry conditions as high pressure clears our skies and shifts our wind to become southerly and stay light at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the teens. The southerly wind will increase to 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Wednesday: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Warmer highs in the 20s and 30s with southerly wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

