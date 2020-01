Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with very warm afternoon temperatures. Highs will return to the 30s and 40s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. The westerly wind stays light.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain/snow with a light accumulation of up to an inch possible in the north. Highs return to the 20s, 30s and even the 40s in the far southwest. West wind 5-15 mph.