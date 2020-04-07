Tuesday will be the last really warm day for a while

Today: Decreasing clouds with isolated showers. Very warm daytime highs from the lower 50s to the mid-60s. Increased westerly wind. The strongest wind will be in far western ND. Wind combined with low relative humidity will make for critical fire conditions this afternoon. West wind 15-25 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. NW wind 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with colder highs in the 30s and 40s. NW 25-20 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph.

