Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny as afternoon highs will be cooler and in the 70s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A 20% chance for showers and storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s and a light westerly/southwesterly wind.

Wednesday: A mostly sunny start with an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. Highs return to the upper 70s to mid-80s. West wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.