Today: A line of rain and small thunderstorms is moving into North Dakota from Montana through the morning. They’ll become widely scattered this afternoon with a marginal risk for severe storms. Half dollar size hail and gusts of around 60 mph are possible. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Decreasing storm chances with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as highs return mostly to the 80s. The NW wind stays light.