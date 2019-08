Increasing clouds throughout the afternoon will allow for a little filtered sunshine.

Highs today will range from the 40s in the southwest to the 50s and 60s across much of the state.

Widespread rain moves in tonight and brings a chance for a trace to a quarter in the north to around a half an inch in southern ND.

Highs tomorrow will only warm to the 40s and 50s and rebound to the 60s by Thursday.