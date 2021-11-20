Up and down temperatures continue into Thanksgiving

Comfortable conditions will be the story for Saturday, as most of the Peace Garden State is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and temperatures that are fairly warm as we head toward the latter half of November. However, going into Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, a cold front will pass through our region, bringing some rather blustery conditions and below-average temperatures. There may be a few chances for a couple of flakes in some areas, but the likelihood of any significant precipitation is low.

Daytime highs on Sunday may not even get out of the teens in some of the northern counties. However, the cold air will not last too long, especially toward the southwest, as a warm front will work its way in from the west, and bring us some warmer temperatures. Areas to the southwest may even get into the mid 50s by Tuesday, as an upper-level ridge will build to the west.

Overall, the rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues, as we will have another dip in temperatures by the middle to end of the workweek, with the common denominator being that precip chances will remain fairly low.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea