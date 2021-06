Gus Lindgren owns Rhythm Records, but it's been closed since March due to the pandemic.He reopened today and was met with a line out door.

“A nice thing about record stores is; you’ve got a guy at the counter that you can talk to. If you're looking for something they can help you find it. You might go digging through some bins and find something that you weren't looking for,” said Gus Lindgren, Owner Rhythm Records.