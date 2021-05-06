Warm Weather To End the Week Before Big Changes

Mostly clear to clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop down into the upper 20s and 30s as winds begin to come out of the southeast. Daytime highs tomorrow will reach the upper 50s and 60s with sunshine, but also increasing upper-level clouds from the west. Dangerous fire conditions are possible again tomorrow, with strong easterly winds in response to an area of low pressure. By Saturday, a more active pattern returns with increased chances for precipitation as the aforementioned area of lower pressure emerges from the west. Temperatures Saturday will be much cooler with extensive cloud cover, and will not warm up much at all through the day. With cooler air in place, some of the precipitation may turn to snow with light accumulations possible. The best chances for this will be across our southwest. A few rain and snow showers may linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly for Sunday and into next week, closer to early May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder