Winds will weaken overnight as temperatures drop back into the 30s and 40s, but they will strengthen with daylight again tomorrow, especially across our northern counties as we remain between low and high pressure. Look for sunshine tomorrow with temperatures into the 60s and low 70s along with the strong winds. Winds will remain stout Thursday as temperatures again warm close to early June averages, but will weaken by Friday somewhat as high pressure builds in overhead. This will give us continued sunshine into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures and chances for rain will close out the latter half of the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder