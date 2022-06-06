Temperatures tonight will drop down into the mid 40s to low 50s as cloud cover and rain showers linger. Chance for rain showers will persist through the day tomorrow as clouds also stick around, keeping temperatures down. Daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s and 60s tomorrow, but will begin to warm Wednesday as high pressure begins to control our weather pattern. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal averages for the latter half of the week, with an outside chance for rain Wednesday but better chances Thursday. Friday looks to remain dry, but the heat really builds in this weekend as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Northern Plains. At the same time, energy will arrive from the west, increasing chances for thunderstorms. With potential ingredients in place, severe weather will be possible during this timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder