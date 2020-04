Today: Mostly sunny skies with light snow in far SW ND. The light and variable wind will shift to become northerly and stay light. Highs return to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the teens and 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with an increase in clouds from the north. Highs will return to the 40s with a light NW wind.