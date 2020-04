Today: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the 60s and 70s. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A slight chance for showers this afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with warm lows in the 40s. NW 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday: Widely scattered showers will bring a trace to up to a quarter of an inch of rain. Highs will be cooler in the 50s and 60s. NW 5-10 mph.