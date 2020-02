Today: A sunny start with lows in the teens. South wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with approaching snow for later tonight.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow. Lows will stay relatively warm in the teens and 20s. The westerly wind will stay light.

Thursday: Widely scattered and light snow will bring anywhere from a trace to up to 2″. Most of the snow will fall in the far West. Cooler highs in the teens and 20s. The northerly wind will stay light.