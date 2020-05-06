Wednesday forecast: Much warmer and mostly sunny

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an isolated and quick rain shower. Light and variable wind will make the 60s feel very comfortable today.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with light easterly wind and lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Highs will warm mostly to the 50s with a few lower 60s. Cloud cover will be abundant for much of southern ND. Rain will move through the SW around Bowman and possibly through Dickinson. Areas that get rain could get around .40″ of an inch. Easterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

