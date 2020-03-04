Wednesday Forecast: Scattered rain and very warm temperatures

Today: Increasing clouds with scattered showers this afternoon. There’s a slight chance for a few weak thunderstorms in SW ND. Increasing westerly wind to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: A few scattered snow showers, especially in northern ND. Lows will stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15-30 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Thursday: Exiting morning snow with cooler daytime highs in the 30s and 40s. The northwesterly wind starts off strong at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph, and will decrease through the day. Clouds will also decrease and make way for afternoon sunshine.