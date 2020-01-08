Wednesday Forecast: Snow & Strong Wind

Today: Snow will move through much of central and northern ND. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ward, Renville, Bottineau, McHenry, and Peirce counties. Expect slick conditions and 2″-5″ of snow in those counties. Highs will range from the single digits to the 20s and 30s in the far west. The southeast wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Snow continues for central ND. Lows will drop to the teens. SE/E wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Snow exits the east through the morning with the westerly wind increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Friday: Cold arctic air will bring a mostly clear sky and frigid widespread single-digit highs.

