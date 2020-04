Today: Decreasing fog and clouds as highs warm to the 60s and 70s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A slight chance for a scattered shower or two with a big warm-up. Look for highs in the 70s and 80s with southerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.