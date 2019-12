Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some of the cool spots east of hwy 83 will stay in the upper 20s. Westerly wind 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens. The westerly wind stays light.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with cooler highs in the 20s and 30s. East wind 5-10 mph.