Today: Morning rain will push east. Expect a few isolated showers through the afternoon. Highs will return to the 50s mainly with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with widespread 60s. NW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

For the latest on the current conditions and forecast changes: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/