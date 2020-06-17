Wednesday’s forecast: Much lighter wind & cooler

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers in the SE. There’s a slight risk for severe storms. Any storm that forms could carry golf ball size hail and gusts to 70 mph. The timing is late afternoon to just after midnight. Highs today will be a little cooler in the 70s and 80s with a lighter westerly wind.

Tonight: Rain and storms are favored in the east. Lows will fall to the 50s. Light westerly wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for non-severe thunderstorms. Much cooler highs mostly in the 50s and 60s with a few 70s in the SE. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.