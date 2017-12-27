Wednesday’s PM Forecast Update 12/27

From the KX Storm Center:

It is warming up slightly and high temperatures will climb into the single digits today & tomorrow. Even though it will not be nearly as cold, our forecast highs will be around average low temperatures. This break from extremely cold temperatures and wind chills is not going to last too long. A warm front is moving through Western & Central ND today. It is bringing scattered light snow with reduced visibility in effected areas. Up to 1″ of snow will be possible with areas of 1″-3″ not out of the question. Shovelable totals will not be widespread and will mainly be over Central & Eastern ND. This warm front will bring temps up with highs in the single digits today & tomorrow. Thursday night & Friday, a second round of light snow will be possible, followed by big changes in temps.

A developing low pressure system is moving across the Dakotas and will push out of our region, Thursday morning. In its wake, temperatures will fall Thursday night & Friday with a few light snow showers still possible. By this weekend, morning lows will be in the -20s again with daytime highs staying below zero. Long-range models are suggesting that highs will climb back into the teens by the end of our 7day Outlook. Between now and then, another blast of Arctic air will take the headlines in weather. It will be a little breezy at times and the stronger winds get, the lower wind chills get. So by this weekend, we will be looking at another round of dangerously low chills for the rest of 2017. Monday will bring a new year and gradual warming. Temps will climb from the -teens (Monday morning) into the teens by Tuesday afternoon. This warm up will be more than welcomed, but it is still pretty far down the road.



There is a wind chill advisory in effect until Noon CST Thursday for most of ND. This advisory extends into eastern MT.

Very cold wind chills are expected and can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, to exposed skin. Chills will range from 15 to 30 below zero. Lowest chills will happen tonight, through early Thursay morning.



Through the next 7days, there will be a few chances for snow. But, we are not looking at severe weather or extreme winter weather outside of another blast of Arctic air Friday through Monday morning.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with gradual clearing after scattered snow ends. Lows near & below zero with a SE/West wind 5-15mph gusting near 20mph. 60% chance of snow with chills in the -teens & -20’s.

Thursday will bring a few more changes. Expect clearing skies with another round of slightly warmer temps and winds becoming a little breezy at times. Highs near zero and in the single digits with a West/NW wind 10-20mph, becomig gusty at times. Chills in the -teens & below zero.

Thursday night will bring more clouds with a light breeze and scattered light snow. Lows below zero and into the -teens for some with a West/North wind 2-10mph & chills in the -20’s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with areas of scattered, light snow. Highs will be back below zero and in the -single digits with a NW/North wind 5-15mph gusting up to 20mph. 30% chance of light snow with chills in the -teens.

Friday night, in & out clouds and much colder. Lows in the -20’s with a N/NE wind 5-15mph gusting up to 20mph. Chills in the -20’s/-30’s and as low as 40 below zero.

~Dorrell Wenninger – KX Storm Team