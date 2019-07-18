We’re Crankin’ Up The Heat Today

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will heat to the lower to mid-80s in the North and the mid to upper 80s in the South. Westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a cold front passing and bringing a chance for showers. Lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Scattered rain for the first half of the day with afternoon sun. Highs will be warm to the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain cool around 75-80 degrees.