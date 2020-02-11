What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s. The southwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. Snow could arrive in the Williston area (and Eastern MT) by early evening.

Tonight: Snow and frigid air will arrive in the North. Temperatures will continue to cool into Wednesday morning. Widespread single digits both above and below zero are possible by Wednesday morning. Around 1″-3″ of snow is possible across ND with northerly wind 15-30 mph, gusting to as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Morning snow is possible in Southern ND. The Arctic high will continue to push south. This will drop temperatures throughout the day. Wind chills could get as low as -40° with actual air temperatures down to 0° and -10° by late afternoon. The strong wind will taper slowly throughout the day.

Thursday: Sunny, dry and frigid as highs stay mostly in the single digits and teens.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

DOT Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Grant"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge