What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the 30s. The southwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph. Snow could arrive in the Williston area (and Eastern MT) by early evening.

Tonight: Snow and frigid air will arrive in the North. Temperatures will continue to cool into Wednesday morning. Widespread single digits both above and below zero are possible by Wednesday morning. Around 1″-3″ of snow is possible across ND with northerly wind 15-30 mph, gusting to as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: Morning snow is possible in Southern ND. The Arctic high will continue to push south. This will drop temperatures throughout the day. Wind chills could get as low as -40° with actual air temperatures down to 0° and -10° by late afternoon. The strong wind will taper slowly throughout the day.

Thursday: Sunny, dry and frigid as highs stay mostly in the single digits and teens.