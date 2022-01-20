Wintry Precipitation Moving In

Southerly winds will remain strong tonight and clouds will increase as a warm front arrives from the west. Light snow and perhaps a little wintry mixed precipitation will arrive across our far west later tonight and move across central North Dakota by early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning will be quite mild with a number of locales warming above freezing, but a cold front later in the day will bring another shot of cold air, particularly across our northeast as temperatures drop through the evening. Saturday morning will be quite frigid, but temperatures will quickly warm back up once more with light accumulating snow across mostly northeastern counties. Sunday will also bring chances for snow, with perhaps another cold arctic push by the first half of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder