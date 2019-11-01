Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered and isolated rain/snow showers today. Highs will stay cool in the mid to upper 30s with increasing northwesterly/westerly wind. Sustained wind will be around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Much lighter wind from the southwest at 5-10 mph. A 20% chance for a rain/snow mix in the west around Dickinson.

Sunday: An Alberta Clipper will move through the state and bring chances for rain and snow as highs remain cool in the mid to upper 30s. NW wind 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Gibbs the Puppy"

Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy"

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Expressway Bridge Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expressway Bridge Crash"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

MAYSA Rink Leak

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAYSA Rink Leak"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Veterans Voices: Brett Wold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Brett Wold"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge