Friday Weather: Cloudy & Windy

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered and isolated rain/snow showers today. Highs will stay cool in the mid to upper 30s with increasing northwesterly/westerly wind. Sustained wind will be around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Much lighter wind from the southwest at 5-10 mph. A 20% chance for a rain/snow mix in the west around Dickinson.

Sunday: An Alberta Clipper will move through the state and bring chances for rain and snow as highs remain cool in the mid to upper 30s. NW wind 10-20 mph.