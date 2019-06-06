Summer-like Temps & Severe Storm Chances

A hot forecast over the next several days will bring chances for severe storms.

Today: Highs in the 80s and 90s with SE wind 10-20, gusting to 25 mph. A slight chance for afternoon storms in the northwest around Williston and Eastern Montana.

Tonight, Lows in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy skies and continued SE breezy conditions.

Friday, highs in the 80s and 90s with increase southerly wind in the afternoon. Around 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph. Widespread severe storm chances from late afternoon into the overnight.

