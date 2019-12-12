Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Today: Mostly cloudy with a light southeasterly and easterly wind. Highs will stay cold in the east and in the single digits with much warmer highs in the far southwest. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible in southern ND. Snow is likely to move into the Williston area by late afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing wind and snow as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region rather quickly. A widespread trace to up to 3″ is possible. Temperatures will rise and warm to the teens and 20s by morning. The southerly wind increases to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Scattered snow will slowly push east. An Arctic cold front will follow dropping our temperatures to well below zero by Friday night. Expect lows to drop to around -5 to -15.

Saturday: Extremely cold daytime highs as we all stay in the single digits both above and below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory is anticipated.