Who is going to be lucky and get some rain tomorrow night?

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
KX Plus [May 3,2021]
Video
Top Stories
Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Inside North Dakota Politics: Gun Laws, Federal Funding, and the Highlights from the Legislative Session
Video
US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
Trial of other cops charged in Floyd’s death to be broadcast
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Minot Softball staying competitive in a tough WDA
Video
Top Stories
After the Whistle: The rise of Mandan Soccer
Video
After the Whistle: Minot State Baseball remembers the life of Justin Demary
Video
After the Whistle: WMC’s Gehrig Geiss leading the way in Class B Golf
Video
Plays of the Week – May 5
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Who is going to be lucky and get some rain tomorrow night?
Weather Forecasts
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
May 3, 2021 / 05:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 3, 2021 / 05:23 PM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
After the Whistle: WMC’s Gehrig Geiss leading the way in Class B Golf
Video
After the Whistle: The rise of Mandan Soccer
Video
Gas leak, fire and a rescue: A busy morning for the Bismarck Fire Department
Federal Gov’t calls on N.D. lignite to answer domestic supply shortage of critical minerals
Video
Tick season arrives, posing Lyme disease threat
Video
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years of marriage
Minnesota woman accused of driving through Fargo burial service
Latest Stories
KX Conversation: Misty Hays with the US Forest Service
Video
Fertilizer developed utilizing nano-technology may help local farmers
Video
Tick season arrives, posing Lyme disease threat
Video
5th annual Recovery Reinvented returning in person in October
Mandan Police say new scam impersonates them
More Local News