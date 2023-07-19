We’ve had a fairly cool summer so far but that’s about to change. As temperatures rise, you’ll be hearing more about heat index and feels-like temperatures. Planning ways to stay hydrated and cool during outdoor activities such as the North Dakota State Fair will be especially important while temperatures are in the 90s (starting this weekend). You can keep cool at stations around the fairgrounds to help prevent heat exhaustion.

Signs and symptoms include heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, and dizziness. When it’s foreseeable that there will be a higher-than-usual risk of heat exhaustion, forecasters issue excessive heat warnings. In the southern United States, there are ongoing excessive heat warnings with more in the forecast.

But they aren’t all disseminated equally. Criteria for warnings are different based on the climate of specific regions, and potential loss of life and property. If you’ve been to Florida, chances are you’ve felt the sticky heat that accompanies high relative humidity and temperature. With the added humidity in the air and, warmer climate, it actually takes a higher heat index to prompt excessive heat warnings.

The heat index was created to come up with a way of describing the risk for human health, using relative humidity and temperature values. Feels like temperatures are a little different. They are created by using information about the wind chill and actual temperature.

In any case, looking at feels-like temperatures, and heat index, it’s important to remember that forecast temperatures are not going to account for small changes. If you’re outside on a black surface, grilling in the sunshine, then you’re probably experiencing a higher feels-like temperature and heat index compared to nearby overall forecast values.

We’ll be sharing more about the heat index and feels-like temperatures while reminding you to drink plenty of water and find shade or ways to keep your body cool, in order to avoid heat exhaustion. Join the KX News Team at the North Dakota State Fair where we’ll be handing out koozies to help keep you and your drinks cool.