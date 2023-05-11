Did you know scientists created lightning forecasts based off storms from the sun? Meteorologist Amy Metz has been using space weather to forecast thundersnow and lightning around the globe for years. Our star, referred to as the Sun seems to be the largest contributor to electrons in Earth’s atmosphere. Watch the video to hear how the two are connected.
Latest Videos
Sports Illustrated
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest State News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now