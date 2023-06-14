Atmospheric optics is the general term for sun dogs, fire rainbows, and more. In this video shared with me by Alan Abryzo of Bismarck, a sun dog is spotted with additional arcs appearing as partial rainbows. These phenomena form when there are enough ice crystals in the sky due to moisture and cold temperatures, or if there is blowing snow sending ice airborne. While we can see halos around the sun at any time of day, the display in this viewer video only happens while the sun is on the horizon.

When sunlight passes through ice crystals, the light bends. During this process, the ice crystals transfer light across the sky allowing for rare displays. While sun dogs require low-level ice and are often spotted in winter, fire rainbows are a little different (picture from Richard Skyy).

Ice higher in the sky is common year-round. Under the right conditions, cirrus clouds that typically appear small and wispy will also create colors in the sky. A similar process of light bending is going on but they are much smaller overall. Usually, one cloud absorbing light will cause brief fire rainbows, otherwise called circumhorizontal arcs. The technical names are listed on this diagram over a real photo from New Mexico taken by Joshua Thomas.