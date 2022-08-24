If the weather world was a big family, they would be considered a cousin to the rainbow. The fogbow is a rare weather phenomenon many in North Dakota got a front-row seat for recently.

To understand the fogbow, you have to understand the conditions needed to see a rainbow.



The fog bow works in the same way. Only, light is refracting through much smaller water droplets which refract the light in a more diffused way. This is why the color is white instead of multi-colored like a rainbow.

Lisa Randolph sent in this photo near Velva from over the weekend.

