Contrails & Chemtrails: Separating fact from fiction

The KX Storm Team loves getting in your weather photos. Last week, they noticed many of your photos captured the same cold-weather phenomenon.

We've been taught since we were kids that when ice melts, it becomes liquid water and when liquid evaporates, it becomes water vapor. But something you may not see is when that water vapor - water in its gas form - turns right into a solid and forms a structure right in front of your eyes.

That's what frost is… moisture in the air turning straight into millions of ice crystals and forming on anything below freezing. It's formed just like dew in the morning but it's in the frozen form. This photo was taken recently by Brad in Williston.