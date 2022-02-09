From cyclones to melting glaciers, even though we may not hear about them as much, the global weather headlines never stop… and there’s a lot that’s been happening.

We start in Madagascar, where a tropical cyclone the equivalent to a category four hurricane has washed away many villages. This is the biggest of two storms to slam the region within two weeks. Thousands of residents here are currently picking through the wreckage of their homes. The death toll has risen to 30 people and displaced more than 60,000. Crops that were close to being harvested were also destroyed, worsening the food shortage in this area.

Another powerful storm has battered Greenland and Iceland. Winds were gusting to over 160 miles per hour on Monday. This storm was so strong and the pressure so low that it was the equivalent of a category four hurricane. It’s brought blizzard conditions. This is not considered a hurricane. Tropical systems have concentrated energy at their core, the eye, while these systems in higher latitudes have their highest energy spread out. That’s what made this system such a monster.

Next, we head to the tallest point on earth. A recent report says Mount Everest’s highest glacier is melting at a rapid pace. This is cause for concern for countries that rely on the Himalayas for water, irrigation, and hydropower. The snowpack here is said to be thinning, which exposes the ice, fueling the melting process.

Back at home, the World Meteorological Organization has confirmed the longest megaflash lightning strike in recorded history. A megaflash is a continuous lightning flash greater than 62 miles in length. This one was 477.2 miles and it took a while to confirm. This rare phenomenon was from April 29th of 2020 and it spanned between Mississippi and Texas. This was all verified using new satellite technology. The previous record for the longest megaflash was in southern Brazil but it was 37 miles shorter, and that happened in October of 2019.