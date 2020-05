With the cold weather lately, it may be hard to shift our thinking to fire danger but this is the time of year that we should. In the coming weeks, we'll be warming significantly and that could spell fire danger with our naturally dry conditions this time of year. The snowpack is gone and dry vegetation is revealed.

If we have increased fire danger, the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning. All you need for this to be issued is dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong wind. We typically get all of this by the middle of April. For the fire to begin, you need a heat source which can be warm temperatures. Sometimes it's a lightning strike. Then you need fuel which we have in our dry brush, trees and prairie grass. You also need oxygen. Which is already abundant in the air.