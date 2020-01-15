The Children’s Blizzard

One hundred thirty-two years ago North Dakotans were digging out of one of the deadliest blizzards to hit the country.

The anniversary was this last Sunday, on January 12th. It was on this day in 1888 many in North and South Dakota – known as the Dakota Territory then -as well as Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa were still counting the dead.

The 1880s was a time of expansion. Many migrated from Scandinavia and Europe so they could worship as they pleased, escape poverty and start a new life. The population skyrocketed from just over 135-thousand to over a half a million. The number of farms went from just over 17-thousand to about 95-thousand. In written testimony, this land was described as a blessing with fertile ground and millions of acres to be farmed.

But the new homesteaders also understood the hardships of drought, grass fires, swarms of grasshoppers and blizzards. But this blizzard tested their limits and resulted in many leaving the area.



The beginning of January that year had been brutally cold. The highs were subzero and the lows were around minus 30 in Bismarck.

An unusually warm air mass moved in from the Gulf on the morning of January 12th. Many areas were reporting temperatures well above freezing. But this warmth was actually fuel to the storm that would hit later that day.

With sparse and untimely weather data, forecasters were not able to see the “cold wave” – now referred to as a “cold front”. If they were able to get timely data to show temperature and pressure drops upstream in Western Montana, they would have seen the impending storm. Instead, they didn’t get the data until early in the morning on Jan. 12. A telegram went out but it was too late. Most people were out enjoying the warmth. They had no clue these were their last kind hours.

The cold front inside this storm hit hard and was described as a wall of ice with even a rumbling sound. Temperatures plunged to -40 with 60 mph wind. Classrooms were full for the first time since around Christmas because it was so blistering cold up until then.

The death toll has been estimated to be 200-500 with some dying well after the storm due to their injuries. Most of the deaths were children who died trying to get home… which is why it’s called the “Children’s Blizzard”.

The reason for the mass casualties came from the poor construction of homes and schoolhouses.. also because they weren’t getting timely information as you can get now.

The shock was felt around the country. Newspapers from as far away as Fort Worth and Indianapolis informed other Americans of the number that had perished. Here is a look at a few of them:

Fort Worth, TX: https://bit.ly/35WNbMV

Emmons County: https://bit.ly/35VxmGi

Indianapolis, IN: https://bit.ly/30rT97w

The book, “The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin, is a great read with testimonies from the storm as well we the synoptic weather set-up.