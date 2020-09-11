This is shaping up to be a historic hurricane season and we’re only halfway through

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Friday’s Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with a stray shower
Video
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and warmer
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Days before scheduled re-trial, Madison West pleads guilty to conspiring to commit murder
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Volleyball: Matches going the distance in a drama-filled night in Class B
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Century wins on senior night
Video
Soccer: Century give performance of the year against Legacy, Mandan tops Williston
Video
Tennis: Minot sweeps Bismarck, Legacy takes care of Century
Video
Soccer: Dickinson bringing a unique approach to the pitch in its first year in the WDA
Video
Studio 701
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
This is shaping up to be a historic hurricane season and we’re only halfway through
Weather Whys
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Sep 11, 2020 / 11:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 11, 2020 / 11:30 AM CDT
A look at the current Atlantic hurricane season by the numbers.
Latest Stories
Morton County Commission says no to a public mask mandate
Friday’s Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with a stray shower
Video
Evangel Church will open new venue and coffee shop in Bismarck
Video
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Zeus The Dog
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Patriot Day
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Friday Morning OneMinuteForecast 9/11
Video
Friday's Forecast: Increasing a few clouds with small shower chances
Video
FURRY FRIDAY 9-11
Video
Class B Volleyball
Video
WDA Volleyball
Video
WDA Boy's Soccer
Video
WDA Boy's Tennis
Video
Williston Approves Drone Program
Video
Dickinson Boy's Soccer
Video
Thursday, September 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Volunteers Needed
Video
COVID-19 Dashboard
Video
Donation Drive
Video
Halls Apartments Donation
Video
New Program
Video
Jurassic World
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/10
Video
Thursday's Forecast: sunny & warmer
Video
NDC SEP10
Video
Dr. Wynne on Clinical Trials
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
4 deaths, 244 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,343
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
Weather
Morton County Commission says no to a public mask mandate
Evangel Church will open new venue and coffee shop in Bismarck
Video
Williston drone program to help agriculture and oil companies coming in 2021
Video
Pedestrian struck, killed in Fargo; driver arrested
Don't Miss
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back