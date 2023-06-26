MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Space weather affects us in many ways that we are already aware of. New technology is increasing how many of us are dependent on airwaves and electronics. GPS-guided tractors, emergency alerts via radio, TV, and cell phone are all prone to outages because of space weather. It has been known that radiation from both the sun and outer space (referred to as galactic cosmic rays) can also be harmful to humans. We’ve shared how space weather causes lightning, northern and southern lights (aurora borealis and australis), but this time we focus on industry and technology disturbances.

Image source: NASA

Learn how and why community members and international parties alike, are planning for the future.

The North Dakota state government was the first in the nation to incorporate national space weather preparedness guidelines into its state emergency plans which are updated every five years. Chief Meteorologist Amy Metz was asked to be a subject matter expert for the space weather subcommittee as this topic recently increased in priority and jumped categories. The “Enhanced Mitigation Plan” includes topics ranging from preventing cyberattacks to funding dam repairs.

So, what changed?

Solar maximum is coming soon and North Dakota happens to be at a higher latitude where more space particles are able to enter Earth’s atmosphere. Every 11 years the sun bounces back and forth between having a lot of sunspots that send energy toward us, to a period of low solar activity. Right now, we know it’s time to prepare for about five more years of higher chances for space weather. While outer space can cause space weather too, the majority we notice on Earth comes from the Sun (our closest star).

Pilots and aircrew are limited by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in how long they can perform their duties based on radiation doses. “The recommended occupational exposure limit for ionizing radiation is a five-year average effective dose of 20 mSv per year, with no more than

50 mSv in a single year. Radiation exposure as part of a medical or dental procedure is not

subject to recommended limits. It is important to note that these limits are not thresholds beyond which the dose is intolerable but instead are upper limits of acceptability based on the current risk coefficients and the desire to limit doses such that the health risks associated with exposure do not exceed those of what is normally considered a safe industry. A pregnant woman, in addition to other medical and personal concerns, should consider limiting the ionizing radiation exposure of her conceptus.”

In recent years, airlines have added radiation monitors onboard aircraft. This allows everyone to be aware of personal radiation intake, which can vary considerably over small distances. During times with strong solar storms, there are higher hazards compared to days when solar activity is lower. As we continue learning more about space weather by way of new cameras, spectrometers, and other data collection devices, we can work together to strategize new ways to stay prepared. In later a topic, we’ll cover space-related power outages and what is being done to limit the possibility.