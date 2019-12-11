Were the Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Weather Whys

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s invisible, it can hurt you and it’s measured every day by weather computers around the world… we’re talking about the wind chill.

You may remember when you were younger, enduring wind chills way colder than what we now normally feel on a given winter day. While you’re right, you’re also wrong. Here’s why…

The original wind chill chart is based on data from two researchers named Paul Siple and Charles Passel. in 1945, they were on an Antarctic expedition and used a small plastic bottle suspended from their roof and noted the time it took to freeze. Or the time it took for heat to transfer from the water to the air in order for it to freeze.

There’s been a lot of criticism in this method. First, it doesn’t take into account the internal temperature of the water before freezing. The freezing process would be slowed down greatly if the water was warm. They also used wind that was just under 33 ft off the ground – or 10 meters. The wind is much higher up there.

In 2000, it was decided by the National Weather Service and Environment Canada to make a change in time for the 2001-2002 Winter season. They took into account years of study and criticism of the original wind chill method and came up with one chart that all of North America can use.

This new chart was released in November of 2001. Instead of moisture in a bottle, it takes into account the heat loss from your skin due to wind at 5 ft off the ground, not over 30 feet off the ground. It’s much more representative of how you feel. This new wind chill chart also takes into account how long it takes for frostbite symptoms to begin.

A misconception about the wind chill is that it impacts everything. The wind chill factor impacts only you and animals. Basically anything warm-blooded and with feelings. It doesn’t impact your car, your home or roads.

The wind chill isn’t calculated until the temperatures drop to below 50 and the wind is above 3 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"

Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Round Of Cold Air With Snow Moving In Later Today"

ESPORTS UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "ESPORTS UPDATE"

Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan boys basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 12.10.19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT

Thumbnail for the video titled "COMMUNITY COLLEGE GRANT"

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"

Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge