What Makes Hoarfrost?

Weather Whys

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The KX Storm Team loves getting in your weather photos. Last week, they noticed many of your photos captured the same cold-weather phenomenon.

We’ve been taught since we were kids that when ice melts, it becomes liquid water and when liquid evaporates, it becomes water vapor. But something you may not see is when that water vapor – water in its gas form – turns right into a solid and forms a structure right in front of your eyes.

That’s what frost is… moisture in the air turning straight into millions of ice crystals and forming on anything below freezing. It’s formed just like dew in the morning but it’s in the frozen form. This photo was taken recently by Brad in Williston.

Here’s what you need to form frost: Moisture in the air, a cold ground and surface temperature at freezing or below. The actual air temperature can be slightly above zero.

But with hoarfrost, there’s a lot more moisture to work with. It forms like normal frost only with all that moisture, tiny little ice crystals accumulate to make larger and more picturesque structures. The interlocking ice crystals happen when the air is supersaturated. A good indication of supersaturated air is foggy conditions.

While it’s beautiful, it can also be a nuisance. Especially when scraping it off of your car makes you late for work or school. Here’s something to keep in mind…when the temperature falls to the mid-20s and below, frost is much harder to remove from your windshield than if it were in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This is because the molecular bond is weaker the warmer the ice is. Of course, with this time of year, any frost that forms can be tough to remove since we’re typically seeing single digits and teens.

Hoarfrost from Barb Peerboom in Goodrich
Hoarfrost from Linda Hager-Whisman in Harvey
Tammy Torno Parisien in Bismarck‎
Barb Peerboom near Goodrich

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Girls Bball"

Dickinson State of City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State of City"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Risk"

Recreational Marijuana Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana Hearing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mount Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Fargo"

Williston Welding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Welding"

Welding Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Welding Program"

Millennial Farmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millennial Farmer"

Treasure Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasure Hunt"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge