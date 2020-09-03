What temperature gauge should you trust?

There are likely thousands of temperature gauges in North Dakota households and cars driving around town right now. But did you know that when it comes to the record books, the temperature has a certain way it’s taken?

The official temperature is always taken in the shade because direct sunlight will increase the mercury. It’s taken in what’s called a Stevenson Box.

It’s white because light colors don’t absorb heat. The dark colors on a house – or a parking lot – can absorb more heat and raise the temperature on the gauge. The Stevenson box is placed several feet above the ground so it’s not influenced by hot concrete or pavement.



It also has a very particular design with certain dimensions and specifications like how wide, tall and deep it is. Even down to the recommended three coats of white paint. It also has vents to allow air to flow freely through for a proper humdiity reading.

So when the Storm Team gives you official temperatures, you know they’re taken properly and maintained throughout the year.