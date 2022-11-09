NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With an impending snowstorm, hazardous travel is imminent. But what happens when you find yourself in the worst-case scenario and stuck in your car during a blizzard?

If you find yourself stuck, stay in your vehicle. A blizzard can easily make you disoriented with the wind-driven cold and snow. To preserve gas, you’ll want to run the motor for heat for about ten minutes each hour. When doing so, crack the window every so often to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, make sure snow isn’t covering up the exhaust pipe.

Be visible to rescuers by turning on the dome light when running the motor. You can tie a bright-colored cloth to your antenna or door to help get noticed. When the snow stops falling, raise the hood to signal that you need help.

Of course, all of these tips are made a little easier if you’re prepared. Make sure when you travel that you have an emergency kit that’s easily accessible. Preferably in your back seat so you don’t have to get out of the car.

Many of these you’ve heard of some you may not have like the coffee can heater. That’s putting a candle in a tin coffee container and lighting it for heat. Also, make sure your cell phone is always charged fully before leaving home or work.

If you’re stuck at home and wondering when you’ll be able to leave, most cities and towns operate in the same way. They plow emergency snow routes during the snowstorm. That would be your main roads around town.

Once the snow is gone, then the rest of the roads will be plowed strategically. Man towns have a plan if you have an emergency at home and need a first responder. They deploy snow plows to get those necessary services to you.