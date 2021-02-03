Wednesday: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps

Today: A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow is possible along a cold front. That will change to snow and bring around a trace to 2″ of new snow accumulation. Highs will be achieved early and in the 20s and 30s. By this afternoon, we’ll fall to the teens and 20s with a strong NW wind.

Tonight: Much colder with snow ending. Lows will fall to the single digits and the NW wind will stay strong around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with colder highs in the single digits and teens. NW winds will stay breezy at 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.